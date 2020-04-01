Suspect in local murder apprehended

United States Marshals snared a man Tuesday evening in North Georgia who is suspected in a Statesboro murder Friday.

Wanya Malik Anthony, 24, of Decatur, is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime in connection with the shooting death of Kenneth Emanuel Smith, 49, at The George Apartments Friday.

Just before noon, Statesboro police responded to the call in the parking lot inside of 100 Woodlands Drive at The George, said Statesboro police Capt. Jared Akins.

They found Smith with a gunshot wound to his left torso. He was transported via EMS and helicopter to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah but died of his injuries a short time later.

Investigations sent detectives to execute a search warrant at The Hamptons Apartments on Rucker Lane, where they found evidence of the armed robbery that allegedly occurred at the time of the shooting, he said. Further evidence found at Anthony’s apartment will result in additional drug and weapons charges pending against Anthony, including possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute (Adderall), possession of a schedule II controlled substance (Oxycodone), possession of a schedule II controlled substance (Hydromorphone), possession of a schedule II controlled substance (MDM/Ecstasy) and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance (Alprazolam), and two additional counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Anthony is being held without bond at the Bulloch County Jail.

“Our agency would like to thank the U.S. Marshals Service Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in locating and arresting Anthony,” Akins said.

Anyone with further information in the case is asked to contact Cpt. Akins at (912) 764-9911.