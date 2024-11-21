Suspect in 100K theft in custody

A day after Statesboro Police sent out a photo and a video of a suspect in the theft of construction equipment, a Uvalda man was arrested and now faces felony charges.

In a Thursday email, Capt. Jared Akins said: “Based on a multitude of tips and follow up investigation by detectives, Jamie Lynn Allen, 44, of Uvalda was taken into custody (Wednesday) by the Dublin Police Department on two counts of theft by taking - motor vehicle.”

Allen is alleged to have taken two skid steer machines valued at more than $100,000.

On Tuesday, a video and photo were released to the public showing a man who “is a person of interest in the theft of construction equipment with a combined value of over $100,000.”

Jamie Lynn Allen is shown in a photo released to the public that helped lead to his arrest.



Allen was returned to the Bulloch County Jail, where he remains pending further judicial action. The investigation continues and additional charges and/or arrests are possible, Akins said.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is requested to contact Senior Detective Ben Purvis at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip though the SPD website https://statesboropd.com/ using the "Submit a Tip" link.



