Sunday’s Dancing with the Statesboro Stars show canceled

Sunday’s Dancing with the Statesboro Stars show has been canceled, event organizers announced Friday evening.

In a release, Safe Haven said: “Out of an abundance of precaution because we care about your safety and well being, Safe Haven has decided to cancel the Dancing with the Statesboro Stars event scheduled for Sunday.”

The event is the women’s shelter’s largest fundraiser each year and was moved from October to this week and from Georgia Southern’s Performing Arts Center to Connection Church. Thursday’s show was held as scheduled, but Safe Haven decided the safest course for Sunday’s show is to cancel the performance.

“You may choose to donate the cost of your ticket to benefit Safe Haven or let us know if you’d like us to provide you with a refund,” reads the release. “Thank you for your support of Safe Haven and our community.”