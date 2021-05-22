Summer launch possible for Statesboro city buses

The small-bus public transit service the city of Statesboro has been planning in cooperation with the Coastal Regional Commission has taken shape, awaiting some City Council decisions and a possibly pandemic-delayed delivery of buses.

Officials hope those things will come together in time to launch the system in July or August.

"We're hoping for this summer, but it might be fall before we actually have buses," City Manager Charles Penny said Friday.

Thanks to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act of 2020, the federal and state governments will cover the bus system’s first-year capital and operating costs, projected at $530,700, almost free-of-charge to Statesboro, city officials say. Before the CARES Act eliminated the required local match for federal transportation system grants for one year, the city government would have been required to pay 50% of net operating costs and 20% of capital costs, for an estimated first-year local taxpayer expense of $201,090.

But during this year, those expenses are covered, including the purchase of four buses that are expected to last up to five years.

"It's a good thing for us because it allows to implement the system; it allows us to grow our ridership; and then in the (fiscal year) 2023 budget we need to be prepared to fund probably in the neighborhood of $160,000 to $180,000,” Penny said.

That predicted range of annual costs to the city has been reduced from a prediction of $250,000 to $300,000 two years ago. Initially, the city government looked to obtain federal and state grants for the system on its own.

But Statesboro officials soon learned that the rural transportation grants were available only in cooperation with the Coastal Regional Commission, since it was already the recipient for the area. Based in Darien, the CRC operates a 10-county bus service called Coastal Coaches in cooperation with the county governments, including Bulloch’s.

Unlike Coastal Coaches, an on-demand service that has no set routes and requires that riders schedule pickup times and locations in advance, Statesboro Area Transit will have established routes but with an added “flex route” option.

"Because of the way we had to implement it because of the CRC having this area, it really worked out to our advantage financially because the state provided some funding that helped reduce that cost,” Penny said.

Four little buses

While the city will own the buses – each with room for 10 passengers – the CRC will operate them and employ the drivers. Each bus will have a lift and two seats that can be folded down to make spaces for passengers in wheelchairs.

The buses will run from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday on two routes, one roughly north-south and the other roughly east-west, crossing at a downtown transfer center. But the flex-route feature will allow them to pick up passengers up to 3/4 mile from the regular route who make a request at least 24 hours ahead by phone, the CRC website or a new scheduling app.

During a work session Tuesday, City Council and Mayor Jonathan McCollar were shown a proposed schedule of fares, as well as further possibilities for a color graphic “wrap” that will make the buses distinctively Statesboro’s.