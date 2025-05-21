Subcontractor for HL-GA battery plant on Bryan County Megasite dies in forklift accident

A fatality at the Hyundai Megasite was reported Tuesday, according to the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office.

The call was dispatched at 10:54 a.m. Tuesday, and Bryan deputies said they were on the scene minutes later, at approximately 11:02 a.m.

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America officials confirmed the incident occurred at the nearby HL-GA battery plant.

The HL-GA employee, 27-year-old Allen Kowalski from Rothbury, Michigan, whose identity was confirmed by the Bryan County Sheriff’s Department Wednesday, died after a load came loose from a forklift and fell on him.

HL-GA Battery Company is not part of the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, though the facility is located on the Bryan County Megasite.

Phil Lienert, lead communications and government affairs manager at LG Energy Solution, shared the following statement Tuesday evening:

“HL-GA Battery Company is deeply saddened by the death of a subcontractor employee that took place at our Bryan County construction site on May 20, 2025. We’d like to share our condolences to the subcontractor’s family, friends and colleagues.

“The health and safety of our larger team is our highest priority, and we are committed to following all Occupational Industrial Safety and Health Policies. Together with our subcontractor and relevant authorities, we are fully supporting a thorough investigation to determine the root cause of the incident and to help prevent such accidents in the future.”

No foul play is suspected, the Sheriff’s Office stated. This incident is currently under investigation.

This incident comes two months after a similar accident in March 2025 at the same battery plant, in which a contracted employee died in a forklift accident.