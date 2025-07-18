Strengthening the Georgia Southern-Fort Stewart partnership

Georgia Southern University president Dr. Kyle Marrero and U.S. Army Col. Marc Austin, the Garrison Commander for Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, signed a memorandum of agreement Friday to provide additional education opportunities for Fort Stewart personnel and their families.

The signing took place in the Engineering and Research Building on the GS campus.

Through the agreement, Georgia Southern will now offer the following undergraduate programs on Fort Stewart:

· Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies

· Associate of Arts

· Associate of Science

Georgia Southern has been providing six graduate-level programs at Fort Stewart’s Paul R. Smith Education Center since Marrero signed a similar memorandum in August 2023.

“The new offerings build on the master’s and certificate programs available on post to help military personnel reach new heights and prepare for the future as they continue to serve,” read an emailed statement from the university.

Georgia Southern currently offers master’s degree programs e in business administration, health administration, information technology, and professional communication and leadership at Fort Stewart.

Also, graduate certificates in cybercrime and professional communication and leadership are offered at the Smith Education Center.