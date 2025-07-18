By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Strengthening the Georgia Southern-Fort Stewart partnership
University to offer undergraduate programs on the base
GS Fort Stewart
Col. Marc Austin, the Garrison Commander for Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, and Georgia Southern University president Dr. Kyle Marrero sign a memorandum of agreement Friday to create additional education opportunities on the base. - photo by Jason Martin

Georgia Southern University president Dr. Kyle Marrero and U.S. Army Col. Marc Austin, the Garrison Commander for Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield, signed a memorandum of agreement Friday to provide additional education opportunities for Fort Stewart personnel and their families.

The signing took place in the Engineering and Research Building on the GS campus.

Through the agreement, Georgia Southern will now offer the following undergraduate programs on Fort Stewart:

·         Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies

·         Associate of Arts 

·         Associate of Science 

Georgia Southern has been providing six graduate-level programs at Fort Stewart’s Paul R. Smith Education Center since Marrero signed a similar memorandum in August 2023.

“The new offerings build on the master’s and certificate programs available on post to help military personnel reach new heights and prepare for the future as they continue to serve,” read an emailed statement from the university.

Georgia Southern currently offers master’s degree programs e in business administration, health administration, information technology, and professional communication and leadership at Fort Stewart.

Also, graduate certificates in cybercrime and professional communication and leadership are offered at the Smith Education Center.

GS Fort Stewart
Col. Austin and President Marrero share a celebratory handshake after signing an agreement to increase educational opportunities at Fort Stewart.

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter