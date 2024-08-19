Stove-top fire forces evacuation of apartments

A pot left unattended on a stove top forced the evacuation of two apartments in the Cambridge at Southern – The Pines complex Monday afternoon.

According to Battalion Chief Merritt Kearns with the Statesboro Fire Department, two apartments in Building 5 of the complex off Lanier Drive near Paulson Stadium filled with smoke from a small fire that ignited from the stove just before 4 p.m.

“The fire detectors went off and alerted the tenants, who exited the apartment and called 911,” Kearns said. “The smoke was so thick, you couldn’t see in the units.”

Four Statesboro Fire Department engines and one Bulloch County Fire Department engine responded to the scene along with an EMS vehicle. No one was injured during the incident and the tenants were allowed back int their apartment.

Kearns said the incident was a good reminder of the importance of having working smoke detectors in a residence.

“I can’t emphasize enough how smoke detectors can save lives,” he said. “Change your batteries every year. Call us at the fire department and we’ll come out and check to make sure your detector is working properly.”