Stolen car chase leads to fatal crash

A Darien man fleeing police in a stolen car was killed Monday when he crashed on Interstate 16 in Bulloch County.



Adam Clane Boney, 36, fled from an attempted traffic stop in Emanuel County Monday afternoon, said Georgia State Patrol Post 19 Sgt. T. Cain.

Boney, driving a silver BMW stolen out of Cobb County, was surpassing speeds of 100 miles an hour, refusing to stop for Emanuel County and Candler County law enforcement. He evaded “stop sticks,” meant to flatten tires, on several occasions as he entered Bulloch County, he said.

Bulloch County Sheriff’s deputies deployed more stop sticks at the 119 mile marker, and when Boney tried to evade them, he crashed, Cain said.

Boney was killed instantly in the crash and had to be extricated. Cain said he had several license violations as well as multiple outstanding warrants. Also, methamphetamine was found in the car, he said.

No one else was injured during the chase.