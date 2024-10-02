All Bulloch schools now have power; Nevils Elementary restored Thursday morning

With the restoration of power Thursday morning to Nevils Elementary, all Bulloch County public schools now have power.

Hayley Greene, the school district’s director of Public Relations, said the school district is on track to reopen as planned on Monday.

“All staff are continuing to prepare the schools for Monday,” Greene said Wednesday. “The technology staff is getting all the systems back online, including ensuring all security cameras are functioning and the outside cameras hadn’t been shifted by the winds.”

Also, the Transportation Department is checking school bus routes to report any hazards caused by Helene that could alter or prevent a route from being run.

Greene said the district would communicate with all families on Sunday “any important announcements as we get ready to return to school.”

On Monday, it was announced that all Bulloch County Schools would be closed this week due to the effects of Hurricane Helene, and then on Tuesday the district said that the six and one-half days of school lost to the storm would not be made up.

“After thoughtful consideration, care and concern for our community’s well-being, Bulloch County Schools has decided to keep its scheduled fall break intact for October 14-18,” Greene wrote in an email Tuesday evening.

With this latest decision, the schools will have missed a total of 11.5 days because of Tropical Storm Debby and Hurricane Helene.

"We understand how important it is to rest and regroup, and we believe this break will be vital to our ongoing recovery," said Charles Wilson, superintendent of schools. "We want to reassure you that our priority remains your children’s education."

In the Tuesday evening email, Greene stated “the school district will adjust instruction thoughtfully to meet students where they are and help them progress in a positive, supportive way.

“The school district asks families to help ensure consistent attendance, which will play a key role in their child’s success.”

During a press conference Sunday, Wilson said: “We're in the business of public education. Getting our students back in school is always going to be a priority for us.”

He added in Tuesday’s email: "Together, we will continue to recover with care and focus on what truly matters—the well-being and growth of our children."





Damage assessment

Wilson said of the district’s three high schools, three middle schools and nine elementary schools, only Langston Chapel Elementary suffered significant physical damage from Helene.

“There was some wind damage on the ends of each of the wings that pushed the roof back,” Wilson said. “It's not going to be a quick fix. We've been in touch with the insurance companies, and we've already looked at ways to relocate students within the school building to continue with school.”

Some food was lost when generators failed and a few schools, Wilson said, but most food was transferred to other schools and saved.

Other minor damage:

• A tree fell on the playground fence at Mill Creek Elementary

• A baseball fence collapsed at Statesboro High

• Some damage to the construction site behind Langston Chapel Middle

• New goal posts at the Portal Athletic Complex football field are leaning

• Sidewalk awnings in front and behind some schools were knocked down

• A communications tower at the Simmons Road Transportation, Technology & Maintenance Annex was damaged







