Statesboro’s Katlyn Sullivan strikes gold at GA Junior Olympics in Air Rifle and Smallbore

Katlyn Sullivan, a senior at Statesboro High School, is now a Georgia State Junior Olympic Champion for both.

The young markswoman has been continually gaining stature in Olympic Qualifying and National competitions since she was a freshman, and now she has won two gold medals in the Smallbore and Air Rifle disciplines.

State qualifiers for the National Junior Olympic Championships were held in Waycross, Griffin, and Milledgeville from December through February. Katlyn completed her qualifiers at Georgia Military College in Milledgeville in January.

Katlyn is now qualified for both disciplines for the National Junior Olympics to be held in April in Anniston and Talladega, Alabama. The competitions are held over a six-day period where junior (under the age of 21) athletes will compete in air rifle, air pistol, smallbore rifle, and 25m pistol disciplines.

With an eye on qualifying for a future Olympic Games, Statesboro's Katlyn Sullivan is shown honing her shooting skills.



This year, the Junior Olympics will serve as the selection match for the Junior Pan American Games to be held in Paraguay.

As a member of Statesboro High School’s riflery team, Sullivan also competes in the Georgia High School Athletic Association, and she is the reigning 2024 GHSA Riflery Individual State Champion. Her skills led University of Nebraska Head Rifle Coach Richard Clark to sign her to the school's 2025-2026 NCAA collegiate team.

An avid competitor, Sullivan shoots competitively for the Shooting Sports Education Center's club team and the Statesboro American Legion Dexter Allen Post 90 in multiple national competitions.

Sullivan is a three-time member of the GHSA Georgia All-Star Team in 2023, 2024, & 2025. She is a four-time National Junior Olympic Championships Qualifier and a two-time Governor’s 20 winner for smallbore and air rifle.

In 2024, she earned bronze in the State Junior Olympics for smallbore and air rifle and placed 14th overall in the smallbore at the US Nationals. In 2023, she earned gold in the U17 National Junior Olympic 3PAR Championship and qualified for the American Legion’s Junior 3-Position Air Rifle National Championship.

USA Shooting is the National Governing Body for international shooting sports in the United States. It oversees the United States' National Team, National Development Team, coaching staff, and full-time staff to manage team operations. Their primary headquarters and training site are the Olympic Shooting Center and the Olympic Shooting Park in Colorado Springs, Colorado.