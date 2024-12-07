By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Statesboro's 'Chili Fest' warms up a chilly night
Statesboro Fire Department training chief Mitch Sikes lays out samples of the famous firefighters chili during the Boro Chili Fest hosted by the Humane Society of Statesboro and Bulloch County at The Market at Visit Statesboro on Friday, Dec. 6. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

In past years, the “Chili Town” competition has served as a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Statesboro. 

After the annual Chili Town was cancelled this year, the Humane Society stepped up to host the chili cooking competition and related activities Friday evening under the new name “Boro Chili Fest” at the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market facility behind the Visit Statesboro center at 222 South Main St. 

In addition to the Humane Society, named sponsors of Boro Chili Fest include the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber, Statesboro Properties and Georgia Power.  

Nila Washington, 1, shoots an interested-but-unsure glance at Santa while visiting the Boro Chili Fest with mom Shari on Friday, Dec. 6. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Brian Smith of Ogeechee Steamers and Bait Shop ladles up some steaming hot chili with a smile during the Boro Chili Fest. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Gary and Sydney Kennedy sample chili and wine amid the festive lights during the Boro Chili Fest on Friday, Dec. 6. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Gail Dismuke samples some of the chili she made for Eagle Creek Brewing Company during the Boro Chili Fest. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

A steady crowd enjoys chili samples and company at The Market at Visit Statesboro. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

