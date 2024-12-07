By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Statesboro's 'Chili Fest' warms up a chilly night
In past years, the “Chili Town” competition has served as a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Statesboro.
After the annual Chili Town was cancelled this year, the Humane Society stepped up to host the chili cooking competition and related activities Friday evening under the new name “Boro Chili Fest” at the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market facility behind the Visit Statesboro center at 222 South Main St.
In addition to the Humane Society, named sponsors of Boro Chili Fest include the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber, Statesboro Properties and Georgia Power.