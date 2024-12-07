Statesboro's 'Chili Fest' warms up a chilly night

In past years, the “Chili Town” competition has served as a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Statesboro.

After the annual Chili Town was cancelled this year, the Humane Society stepped up to host the chili cooking competition and related activities Friday evening under the new name “Boro Chili Fest” at the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market facility behind the Visit Statesboro center at 222 South Main St.

In addition to the Humane Society, named sponsors of Boro Chili Fest include the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber, Statesboro Properties and Georgia Power.

Nila Washington, 1, shoots an interested-but-unsure glance at Santa while visiting the Boro Chili Fest with mom Shari on Friday, Dec. 6. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Brian Smith of Ogeechee Steamers and Bait Shop ladles up some steaming hot chili with a smile during the Boro Chili Fest. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Gary and Sydney Kennedy sample chili and wine amid the festive lights during the Boro Chili Fest on Friday, Dec. 6. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Gail Dismuke samples some of the chili she made for Eagle Creek Brewing Company during the Boro Chili Fest. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

