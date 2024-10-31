Statesboro's Blaze Pizza to open Tuesday in University Station

Blaze Pizza will open its Statesboro restaurant Tuesday with music, ice cream and giving away a whole bunch of free pizzas.

Located in the University Station shopping center, between Publix and Chick-fil-A, Blaze said in a press release Thursday that “all in-store guests will receive a free 11” signature or build-your-own pizza from 10:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.” as part of its grand opening celebration on Tuesday.

“My brother and I share wonderful childhood memories of growing up in Statesboro, and we can’t wait to serve our hometown some of the best pizza they’ve ever had,” said Grant Watkins, co-owner of the Statesboro Blaze restaurant. “We’re looking forward to celebrating this new restaurant with a free pizza day and providing local families with a delicious and affordable dining option for years to come.”

Along with free pizzas all day, local artist Brent Stephens will provide music, Rolling Monkey will be rolling ice cream and guests will have a chance to spin Blaze’s wheel of fire to win prizes, swag or free pizza for an entire year.

The 3,150-square-foot restaurant at 301 Tormenta Way is operated by KW Restaurant Group, which is led by Statesboro natives Grant Watkins and his brother L.B. Watkins, along with business partner and long-time friend Pete Kelly.

The KW Restaurant Group also owns Shane’s Rib Shack in Statesboro’s Market District, Blaze Pizza locations in Valdosta and Brunswick and a Shane’s in Brunswick.

KW plans to develop another Blaze Pizza in Southeast Georgia in the coming year, according to the release.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Blaze Pizza was founded in 2011 and now has more than 300 restaurants across 38 states and three countries.





University Station

University Station, along with Eagles Corner and the Tormenta Stadium complex, is part of the overall Old Register Road Tax Allocation District.

Along with Blaze Pizza and Chick-fil-A, two other restaurants are scheduled to open in the near future in University Station – Wayback Burger and Hibachi Express.

Southern Liquors, Hotworx, an infrared fitness studio, and Uptown Cheapstake, a clothing thrift store, are now open.



