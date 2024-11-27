Statesboro's annual toy drive now underway through Dec. 18

The city of Statesboro’s annual toy drive to bring Christmas joy to local families in need is now underway through Dec. 18.

“All children should get to experience the joy of Christmas,” said Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar in a release from the city. “For many families, the holiday season can be a financial burden. We hope this toy drive will take the burden off parents or guardians, so they can spend more time making holiday memories with their kids instead of worrying if Santa will stop by.”

The community toy drive is presented in partnership with the Restoring the Breach, Statesboro Uplift Foundation, Statesboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Lambda Pi Sigma Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Beta Gamma Gamma Foundation, Beta Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi, the Xi Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi, Chi Pi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Black Women of Profession, Bulloch County NAACP, Truthful Lodge #375, Order of the Eastern Stars, and Our Girls Rock Too.

The city and its partner organizations are seeking donations in the form of new, unwrapped toys for ages 1 to 16-years-old.

Toy donations may be dropped off in the Statesboro City Hall lobby located at 50 East Main Street, Statesboro, Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The partner organizations will host a toy distribution event on Sunday, Dec. 22 from 1-4 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club of Bulloch County, 1 Lee Hill Drive. Toys will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until all toys are distributed.

Also, parents or guardians may request to receive toy donations by filling out the toy request form at www.statesboroga.gov/toydrive. Once all toy donations are received, the city will work with families to arrange pick-up times for the toys.