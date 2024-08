Statesboro High kicked off its 2024 home football season Friday with Veterans High from Kathleen visiting Womack Field.

Statesboro's student section play tourists while cheering on the Blue Devils Friday against Veterans. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Fans, children, cheerleaders, the marching band and players welcomed football back with a fun and victorious night in the Boro.

As Statesboro High rifle team coach Col. Eirc Heffner, right, looks on, Katlyn Sullivan receives her championship ring and a hug from Athletic Director Liz Driggers for her state title before kickoff Friday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



The Blue Devils defeated Veterans, 21-10, and are now 1-1. After a week off, Statesboro will take on Greenbrier Sept. 6.

Trumpet player Tyler Blythe and the rest of the Marching Blue Devils play the fight song to kick things off before Friday's game. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Statesboro High takes the field against Veterans on Friday, Aug. 23 at Womack Field. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Donning war paint, Eason Dobson, 2, front, and brother Ryder, 5, call for the ball from cheerleader Lillian Smallman before kickoff. The boys' dad, head coach Matt Dobson, was preparing to take on Veterans. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff