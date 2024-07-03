By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Statesboro VFW to hold Independence Day Commemoration Thursday downtown
Event set for 10 a.m. at Judicial Annex
Fourth
VFW Boswell A. Johnson Post 10825 Commander Michael Cox, left, recites the meaning behind each fold as Boy Scouts Evan Taormina, right, and Rick Newell, center, execute the ceremonial folding of the American flag as the VFW joined forces with American Legion Post 90 and Boys Scouts Troop 935 for an Independence Day Commemoration at the Bulloch County Judicial Annex on July 4, 2023. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file

For the fourth, year, the VFW Boswell A. Johnson Post 10825 will gather around the flagpoles in front of the Bulloch County Judicial Annex in downtown Statesboro for a Fourth of July Independence Day Commemoration.

According to Dean Rakoskie, quartermaster for the local Veterans of Foreign Wars post, the event will get underway at 10 a.m. Thursday and include a reading of the Declaration of Independence, an explanation of the Pledge of Allegiance, the meaning behind the folding of the American flag and patriotic songs.

Along with Post 10825, members of American Legion Post 90 and Boy Scouts from Troop 935 also will participate in the event. Members of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard will conduct the formal posting and retirement of the colors.

Fourth
During the 2023 commemoration, members of the Bulloch County Sheriff's Office Color Guard joined hands along with other participants during the singing of "America the Beautiful" at the Independence Day Commemoration at the Bulloch County Judicial Annex. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/file

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter