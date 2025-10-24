Statesboro to break ground Oct. 30 on a new fire station

The city of Statesboro will host a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of construction for its third fire station on Thursday, Oct. 30, at 10 a.m.

According to a release from Layne Phillips, the city’s Public Affairs manager: “The event will highlight the city’s ongoing commitment to maintaining high-quality fire protection and emergency response services as the community continues to grow at a rapid pace.”

At the groundbreaking, city leaders, project partners and members of the Statesboro Fire Department will share details about the new facility to be built on Brannen Street at Bernard Lane, behind Lowe’s and across from the Social Security office.

In June, the City Council approved spending $4.8 million to build and furnish the Statesboro Fire Department’s long proposed Station 3.

The council awarded Lavender & Associates an initial $4.36 million design-build contract for the fire station and authorized up to $440,000 more for furniture and fixtures as well as for any “unforeseen issues” such as change orders in construction or removal of “unsuitable” soil.

The council had approved in December the city’s $588,000 purchase of 1.3 acres on Brannen Street at Bernard Lane, behind Lowe’s and across from the Social Security office, from Robbie Franklin LLC for the fire station.

“New residential and commercial developments have placed pressure on existing resources, resulting in response times that exceed the recommended national standards,” Phillips wrote in the release. “The addition of Fire Station #3 will play a critical role in improving coverage, reducing response times and ensuring the safety of all residents and visitors.”

SFD Station 1, on West Grady Street, has been in use since the 1970s. SFD Station 2, on Fair Road near the hospital, was completed in late 2000 and put into service by early 2001. Both have undergone renovations.

The new fire station will include bays for two standard fire engines or larger trucks. The ground floor is planned to include a front lobby and receptionist’s area, offices, a gym, an activity room, a kitchen and laundry. The upstairs will contain the bunks, locker room and showers for firefighters, plus a dayroom with a microwave oven and refrigerator, two captains’ rooms and a small study.

Station 3 could be ready in May or June 2026, which also is the expected delivery time for the department’s new Sutphen 75-foot-ladder “quint” combination truck.



