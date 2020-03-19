Statesboro T.J. Maxx closing for two weeks

The T.J. Maxx store in the Statesboro Crossing shopping center will close for at least two weeks at the close of business Thursday, the store’s parent company – TJX – announced Thursday afternoon.

TJX CEO and president Ernie Herrman said all stores in the US, Canada, Europe and Australia would close temporarily for the next two weeks.

The company is also closing their online businesses, as well as its distribution and fulfillment centers and offices, he said.

“Our hearts are with people around the world who have been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak,” Herrman said in a news release. “This pandemic has affected everyone’s lives, including those of our associates and customers. We know our associates are very concerned for their health and financial well-being and we plan to pay our store, distribution and office associates for two weeks during these closures.”

TJX also owns Marshalls, Homesense and several other stores.

“We thank our customers for shopping our stores and e-commerce sites and look forward to serving you again in the near future. We are honored to be part of your lives and wish you good health, now and in the future.”