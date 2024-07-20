Statesboro teacher honored by GA Association for Career & Technical Education

A Statesboro High School teacher received special recognition from the Georgia Association for Career and Technical Education during the group’s summer conference in June.

Josh Hall, the construction career pathway teacher and SkillsUSA advisor at Statesboro High, was awarded a Carl Perkins Community Service Award at the association's 7th Annual Summer Conference, which met June 10-12, at the Gas South District and Westin Hotel in Duluth. The conference drew more than 1,700 Career Technical and Agricultural educators from across the state, according to a release from the Bulloch County Schools System.

Hall was nominated by his peers and was one of seven recipients selected for the honor in Georgia, one from each of the state's seven career technical education associations.

The award recognizes individuals who have used career and technical education to make a significant impact on their community and demonstrated leadership in programs and activities that promote student involvement in community service, the release stated.

Hall has been an educator for more than 14 years and he was a top-five finalist for the 2023-2024 Bulloch County Teacher of the Year.

This past school year he successfully completed the work to achieve national industry certification for Statesboro High’s Architecture and Construction program.

Overseen by the Georgia Department of Education and Construction Ready, a not-for-profit organization that offers education about the construction industry, the certification recognizes Hall's and the pathway's efforts to educate students in the skilled trades.

Since Hall has been at SHS, several of the school's SkillsUSA construction teams have been named region champions, state champions and national competition qualifiers.

He has a bachelor's degree in education and a master’s degree in kinesiology from Georgia Southern University, and a specialist degree in education from Valdosta State University. Hall is certified by the National Center for Construction Education and Research to be a curriculum performance evaluator and module test proctor.

The Georgia Association for Career and Technical Education was founded in 1926. It is the largest education association in Georgia dedicated to the advancement of education that prepares youth and adults for careers.