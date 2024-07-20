Statesboro residents may apply for assistance to rehabilitate homes starting Monday

The city of Statesboro will begin accepting applications Monday for its Housing Rehabilitation Program starting next Monday.

According to a release from the city, homeowners with lower incomes who occupy substandard housing within the city limits are encouraged to apply for the 2024 rehabilitation program to receive assistance with home repairs and renovations.

Applications must be submitted by Aug. 6 to be considered for rehabilitation assistance.

The city started the housing rehab program in early 2022. Since then, the program has rehabilitated or fully replaced nine homes In partnership with consulting firm Insight Planning.

"This program has been a success and helped to uplift often overlooked areas of our community,” said Justin Williams, the city’s Planning and Housing administrator. “By reopening the application, we hope to help those who missed the opportunity to apply in 2022. This was never going to be a quick and easy process, and we realize that the work is far from done."

Justin Wiliams



In 2021, Statesboro received $12.3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds from the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The City Council approved the allocation of $5 million of the funds to be used to provide rehabilitation or replacement housing assistance to households of lower-income residents.

"The city’s leadership recognized that there are areas in Statesboro that have been left behind economically and structurally over the past few decades,” Williams said. “This program provides an opportunity to improve the quality of life for the most vulnerable populations in our community. We are excited to reopen the program and witness not only the aesthetic improvements in the community but also the positive and meaningful impact it will have on the lives of the residents.”

In order to be considered for assistance, applicants must meet the criteria outlined below:

1. Occupant household income must be at or below:

# of Occupants in Household

Income Limit

1

$31,150

2

$35,600

3

$40,050

4

$44,500

5

$48,100

6

$51,650

7

$55,200

8

$58,750

2. Eligible properties must be owner-occupied, not investor-owned.

3. All households served must occupy a unit with structural deficiencies. This program is designed to address housing needs, not minor structural cosmetic improvements. The maximum limit for rehabilitation costs is $50,000.

4. All units must be located within the limits of the City of Statesboro.

5. Manufactured housing must have been converted into real property if owned and occupied by the homeowner prior to selection.

6. Applicants selected for the program will need to execute a promissory note to obtain loan assistance, which will be secured with a deed of trust on the property for the duration of the note.





Starting Monday, the online application will be available at www.statesboroga.gov/housingrehabilitation The deadline to apply to the program is Tuesday, Aug. 6.

For questions about the program, contact the Planning & Development Department at (912) 764-0630 or by email at planning.development@statesboroga.gov