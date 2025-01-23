Statesboro Police release video in search for suspect who robbed Five Points store at gunpoint Jan. 4

An unidentified man wearing a mask and holding a handgun robbed the Five Points Store on Northside Drive East early in the morning of Jan. 4, 2025.

Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department, released a video of the incident in an email Thursday that shows the man entering the store at 5:15 a.m. that morning, holding a gun on the clerk and then leaving the store.

“Detectives are releasing it now in hopes of generating additional leads,” Akins said in the release.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Det. Keith Holloway at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip through our website https://statesboropd.com/ using the "Submit a Tip" link.