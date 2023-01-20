Statesboro Police looking for witnesses to an assault

Statesboro Police are looking for witnesses who may have seen a Jan. 13 incident where a man was severely beaten near a Georgia Southern University fraternity house.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins, SPD Patrol officers and Bulloch County EMS responded to Olympic Blvd. about 1:15 a.m. Jan. 13 for a male unconscious at that location. Olympic Blvd. is in the middle of where Georgia Southern’s fraternity and sorority houses are located off Chandler Road.

Witnesses told officers that the victim was struck by another male, which caused him to fall and strike his head on the sidewalk. The victim was transported to East Georgia Regional Medical Center and later transferred to Memorial Hospital in Savannah.

“His injuries were found to be more serious than originally thought, with a fracture to his skull and bleeding on the brain,” Akins said. “As a result of Memorial’s excellent care, the victim has been released and returned home to recover.”

Using witness testimony, social media/cellphone records and video surveillance, Akins said detectives were able to determine that at the time of the assault the victim was walking past the Sigma Nu Fraternity house located at 103 Olympic Blvd.

Several individuals from in front of the fraternity house engaged the victim verbally as he was passing the house and then advanced toward him on the sidewalk, Akins said.

The victim was then assaulted by one of the men who was later identified as William Kroymann, who is from Ellabell, but lives at the Olympic Blvd. address. Akins said Kroymann, 20, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with aggravated battery.

“Based on surveillance video, detectives believe that there were multiple independent witnesses to the event that have not yet spoken to law enforcement,” Akins said. “These witnesses can contribute important information to the case, and detectives wish to speak with them.”

The events would have been early on Friday, Jan. 13 between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Olympic Blvd., adjacent to the Sigma Nu Fraternity House, Akins said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked contact Capt. Akins at (912) 764-9911 or anonymously via tips@statesboroga.gov