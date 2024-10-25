Statesboro PD seeking suspect in Donaldson Ave. shooting

Statesboro Police are looking for a local man in connection with a shooting Wednesday night on Bobby Donaldson Ave.

Statesboro Police Capt. Jared Akins said in a release Thursday that SPD officers were called to the area of Bobby Donaldson Ave. in Statesboro about 8:50 p.m. Wednesday for reports that a woman had been shot.

“Officers located the 24-year-old female victim and rendered aid until she could be transported by EMS to East Georgia Regional Medical Center,” Akins wrote in the release. “The victim was later flown to Memorial (Hospital) in Savannah, where she was treated and released.”

Investigating at the scene of the shooting, detectives determined that the woman was shot by her former boyfriend, Akeino Dickerson, 41.

A search warrant was served at Dickerson’s Bobby Donaldson Ave. residence by SPD’s SWAT team and “vital evidence was recovered by detectives in the subsequent search,” Akins said.

Dickerson was not found at that location and remains at large. Akins said Dickerson is wanted for aggravated assault.

Anyone with information on Dickerson’s location is requested to contact their local law enforcement agency or Statesboro Police Senior Detective Ben Purvis at (912) 764-9911.

Anonymous tips may be submitted through the police department’s website https://statesboropd.com/



