Statesboro: No burn permits will be issued as safety precaution

In the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the city of Statesboro has suspended the issuance of residential burn permits, effective immediately.

“This suspension is a proactive measure to reduce the risk of accidental fires, given the large volume of storm debris scattered throughout the area,” read a Thursday release from the Statesboro Fire Department.

“While we understand residents may wish to clear their properties quickly, burning debris is not the safest or most responsible method under current conditions,” says Fire Chief Tim Grams. “We strongly encourage residents to utilize the curbside debris collection services being provided by the City of Statesboro.”

With fallen trees, broken branches, and other materials strewn across properties, the risk of fires spreading uncontrollably has significantly increased, officials said.

The city is working to assist in the cleanup process, and residents are urged to take advantage of the collection services instead of burning debris.

“This will help ensure a safe and efficient removal process, reducing the risk of accidental fires,” the release stated.

Residents and businesses may place their yard waste and debris in the public right-of-way for collection, as the Statesboro Landfill is not receiving waste and debris at this time. Debris should be placed curbside without blocking the roadway, storm drains, mailboxes or fire hydrants.

Debris piles should be separated into two categories: construction debris (lumber, shingles, metal, etc.) and vegetative debris (tree limbs, leaves, etc.).

Waste and debris placed curbside will be collected as the city’s Public Works crews or contractors are able to pick it up.

The release also reminds residents that household waste, such as spoiled food, should be placed in polycarts and not in the right-of-way. The residential collection schedule for polycarts is not affected by Hurricane Helene and continues to operate as usual.

Household waste will be collected on a customer’s normal collection day.

Residents needing assistance with debris cleanup from Hurricane Helene may contact one of the following agencies:

Crisis Cleanup: Will connect people with local volunteers who may be able to assist with muck out, fallen trees, tarp and debris. All services are free, but service is not guaranteed due to the overwhelming need. The Crisis Cleanup hotline – (844) 965-1386 – will remain open through October 11. Please note this hotline cannot assist with social services such as food, clothing, shelter, insurance or questions about FEMA registration.

Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief: The agency is temporarily staged at Southbridge Community Church, 12376 US Highway 301 South in Statesboro. Volunteers are in Statesboro to help clean up after the storm. Residents may stop by Southbridge Church to fill out a job request form for help with the following: tree removal, roof tarping and yard cleanup. Georgia Baptist Disaster Relief may be reached at (770) 853-1339.

Statesboro residents will be notified when the suspension on burn permits is lifted, Grams said. In the meantime, the department asks for the community’s cooperation in adhering to this safety measure.

For more information, contact the Statesboro Fire Department at (912) 764-3473 or go to

www.statesborofd.com.