Statesboro Mayor’s ‘State of City’ and Bulloch County’s ‘Town Hall’ to overlap Tues., Feb. 25
To be held as March 18 SPLOST election approaches, city-county fire service agreement remains unsettled
Mayor McCollar
Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar, seen giving his 2024 State of the City address, is scheduled to deliver 2025's at 7 p.m. Feb. 25, 2025, at the Emma Kelly Theater. A Bulloch County commissioners Town Hall meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. that evening a few blocks away in the community building at Luetta Moore Park. (Herald file photo)
As of this report, the Statesboro city and Bulloch County governments both have events intended to inform and interact with the public scheduled, with a half-hour overlap, for the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 25. A “Town Hall Meeting” of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners has recently been announced for 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. that day in the Jones Love Cultural Center at Luetta Moore Park, 585 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Meanwhile, Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar’s 2025 “State of the City” address has long been set for 7 p.m. Feb. 25, and will be held in the Emma Kelly Theater, 35 East Main St.
