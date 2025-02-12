Statesboro Mayor’s ‘State of City’ and Bulloch County’s ‘Town Hall’ to overlap Tues., Feb. 25

As of this report, the Statesboro city and Bulloch County governments both have events intended to inform and interact with the public scheduled, with a half-hour overlap, for the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 25. A “Town Hall Meeting” of the Bulloch County Board of Commissioners has recently been announced for 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. that day in the Jones Love Cultural Center at Luetta Moore Park, 585 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Meanwhile, Statesboro Mayor Jonathan McCollar’s 2025 “State of the City” address has long been set for 7 p.m. Feb. 25, and will be held in the Emma Kelly Theater, 35 East Main St.