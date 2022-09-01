Statesboro man arrested in May 2022 homicide

A Statesboro man who called 911 about his unresponsive girlfriend back in May was arrested Thursday for her murder.

According to a release from Capt. Jared Akins with the Statesboro Police Department, Alonzo Stewart called 911 on May 9 at 1:53 a.m. about an unresponsive woman. When SPD Patrol officers responded to an apartment in Cone Homes off Northside Drive East, they found the woman, later identified as Keturah Lee Mobley, 31, deceased.

Akins said various factors regarding the death were noted by officers as suspicious and detectives were called out to investigate.

The 911 caller, Stewart, said he was Mobley’s boyfriend, and he also lived at Cone Homes.

“Treating the death as a potential homicide, detectives processed the apartment and conducted extensive interviews with Stewart and other people who had seen Mobley the previous day,” Akins said.

Stewart was later arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute based on contraband located in the apartment. He has remained in custody since the incident.

According to the release, Mobley’s body was transported to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy. After extensive medical testing, Akins said the findings were released to detectives on Wednesday and it was determined her death was the result of homicide.

Detectives served warrants Thursday for murder and aggravated assault on Stewart, 35, at the Jenkins County Jail, where he was being held.

“Detectives would like to thank the family and friends of Keturah Mobley who assisted in this investigation,” Akins said.

Anyone with information on this case to asked to contact Det. Katie Reese at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.