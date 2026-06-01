Calendar0602 2026

Today

ä THE CITY of Statesboro Mayor and Council will meet Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Council Chambers at Statesboro City Hall, East Main Street.

ä BABY ART Time will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SUMMER KIDS’ Club will meet Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Mall. Activity involves dinosaur sand art. For ages 6–11. No registration required. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT MOSAIC Art Class will be held Tuesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Commissioners will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Board of Commissioners Room, North Main Annex, North Main Street.

ä REGISTRATION for the Summer Reading Program 2026 is being held at Statesboro Regional Library. For all ages. Prizes awarded weekly for reading. Program begins June 1. Those interested can register on beanstack. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Wednesday

ä TODDLER DINO Story & Craft Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä DIY PRESERVED Amber Craft Activity will be held Wednesday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Thursday

ä SPECIAL GUEST Chad Crews will be at Statesboro Regional Library Thursday beginning at 10:30 a.m. Theme: Dig Into Reading Safari.” For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEEN SEWING Club will meet Thursday at 4 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 12–18. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Friday

ä DINOSAUR DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Adventure will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TEA-REX Party will be held Friday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Saturday

ä DINO JEWELRY Making Activity will be held Saturday at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

Upcoming Events

ä SENIOR DIY Fossil Stone Activity will be held June 8 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 55 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BABY SENSORY Time will be held June 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10 a.m. For ages 0–24 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SUMMER KIDS’ Club will meet June 9 at 10:30 a.m. at Statesboro Mall. Activity involves a dinosaur stick puppet. For ages 6–11. No registration required. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä ADULT WINE Cork Planters Activity will be held June 9 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 11 a.m. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä TODDLER FOSSIL Fun will be held June 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For ages 2–5 months. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä FOSSIL STORYTIME & Craft Activity will be held June 10 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For ages 6–11. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä SPECIAL GUEST Sean Driscoll will present “Diggery Digger’s Rock n’ Roar Dino Show” June 11 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 10:30 a.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä THE B.Y.O.B Book Club will meet June 11 at 5:30 p.m. at Statesboro Regional Library. For ages 18 and older. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä BULLOCH COUNTY Board of Education Regular Session will be held June 11 at 6:30 p.m. in the board room of the Central Office/Transition Learning Center, Williams Road.

ä DINOSAUR DUNGEONS & Dragons (D&D) Adventure will be held June 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 1 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä UKULELE LESSONS will be offered June 12 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 3 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.

ä COOKIE EXCAVATION will be held June 13 at Statesboro Regional Library beginning at 2 p.m. For the whole family. For more information call (912) 764-1341.