Statesboro High School student, 17, killed in Wednesday wreck on 301

The driver who died in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 301 in southern Bulloch County was Ava Epps, 17, a Statesboro High School student on her way to school, according to the county coroner.

“She was on Adabelle Road at the stop sign, turning left on 301 going to school this morning to take a final, and she pulled out in front of an 18-wheeler and the 18-wheeler hit her,” said Coroner Jake Futch.

Georgia State Patrol troopers and Bulloch County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a dispatch call at about 7:25 a.m. to the intersection south of Register.

A State Patrol operator later identified the two vehicles involved as a Jeep Liberty Sport, which had been eastbound, and a Peterbilt truck, which was traveling south on U.S 301.

The truck driver was not reported to have been transported to a hospital for treatment of injuries. The GSP operator acknowledged that the person who died was the driver of the Jeep, but the State Patrol was not releasing further details Wednesday afternoon pending completion of a written report.

Epps died at the scene, Futch said.