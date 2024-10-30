Statesboro High presenting enchanting performance of 'Cinderella'

After presenting "Cinderella" to a packed house of Bulloch County public school students Tuesday, Statesboro High drama students will present their version of the enchanting musical to the public this weekend.

Cinderella, portrayed by Ann Parker, sings the showpiece number "A Dream is a Wish the Heart Makes" to her mice friend (Eden Evans, far left, Emma Martinez, center, left, and Angelica Halaby, right) during a matinee performance of Statesboro High School's production of Cinderella on Tuesday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



As has become tradition with director and drama teacher Eddie Frazier, shows will alternate two different casts.

After playing the Fairy Godmother, Jondasia Murphy greets her young audience following a matinee performance of Statesboro High School's production of Cinderella. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Public shows are set for Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and children.

Purchase tickets online

gofan.co/app/school/GA11899

Cinderella's mice friends (Angelica Halaby as Luke, Eden Evans as Perla, Emma Martinez as Gus, and Evelyn Covino as Jaq) fashion a dress for the ball during a scene from Statesboro High School's production of Cinderella. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

