Statesboro High presenting enchanting performance of 'Cinderella'
Public shows are 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday
After presenting "Cinderella" to a packed house of Bulloch County public school students Tuesday, Statesboro High drama students will present their version of the enchanting musical to the public this weekend.
As has become tradition with director and drama teacher Eddie Frazier, shows will alternate two different casts.
Public shows are set for Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and children.