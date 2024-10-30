By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Statesboro High presenting enchanting performance of 'Cinderella'
Public shows are 7 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday
Cinderella
Prince Charming, portrayed by Asher Hodgin, left, dips the belle of the ball, Cinderella (Ann Parker), before a packed house of Bulloch County students during a matinee performance of Statesboro High School's production of "Cinderella" on Tuesday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

After presenting "Cinderella" to a packed house of Bulloch County public school students Tuesday, Statesboro High drama students will present their version of the enchanting musical to the public this weekend.

Cinderella
Cinderella, portrayed by Ann Parker, sings the showpiece number "A Dream is a Wish the Heart Makes" to her mice friend (Eden Evans, far left, Emma Martinez, center, left, and Angelica Halaby, right) during a matinee performance of Statesboro High School's production of Cinderella on Tuesday. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

As has become tradition with director and drama teacher Eddie Frazier, shows will alternate two different casts. 

Cinderella
After playing the Fairy Godmother, Jondasia Murphy greets her young audience following a matinee performance of Statesboro High School's production of Cinderella. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Public shows are set for Saturday, Nov. 2, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 3, at 3 p.m. General admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students and children. 

Purchase tickets online

gofan.co/app/school/GA11899

Cinderella
Cinderella's mice friends (Angelica Halaby as Luke, Eden Evans as Perla, Emma Martinez as Gus, and Evelyn Covino as Jaq) fashion a dress for the ball during a scene from Statesboro High School's production of Cinderella. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Cinderella
Cinderella's step-sister Drizella, portrayed by Alana Little, squeals after getting her foot stomped on by fellow step-sister Anastasia (Brynn Horton) as they clumsily dance during the ball in a scene from Statesboro High School's production of Cinderella. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter