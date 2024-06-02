Statesboro High grad to appear on America's Got Talent

Phil Lewis, a former drum major with the Statesboro High School Marching Band, will appear on the America's Got Talent show Tuesday night on NBC, which is Savannah station WSAV, or streaming on Peacock.

Lewis will audition his baton-twirling skills in the hopes of advancing to the second round of the popular reality program, now in it's 19th season. The winner get $1 million and a performing contract in Las Vegas.

Lewis posted the following on his Facebook page:

"Excited to announce that I will be the next baton twirler to be featured on America’s Got Talent! You can watch my audition June 4th at 8pm ET on @nbc!

Mark your calendars and share this with EVERYONE you know! It’s going to be EPIC!"