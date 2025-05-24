Statesboro High celebrates its graduating class of 2025

Statesboro High held graduation ceremonies for the class of 2025 Friday evening on Womack Field in Statesboro.

Graduate Charnise Davis gets a hug from proud papa Joseph Jones following Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Katlyn Sullivan delivers her address as Valedictorian during Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Graduates make their grand entrance into the stadium for Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Annalia Small, right, and Lucy Keeley begin an early celebrations as graduates gather before the start of Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Salutatorian Erin Shen reflects on her time at Statesboro High School during Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Amorie Jones, left, helps fellow graduate Azariah Wallace pin up her cap before the start of Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Ann Parker waves to the stands at the start of Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Asher Hodgin, center right, turns back for some conversation with fellow graduates Beyonce Moreno-Angulo, center left, and Brianna Morales-Alejo as their big moment draws near during Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Jaylyn Heath feels joy in the moment as the final graduates make their walks during Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Senior class president Laylah Scarboro welcomes guests to kick off Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Abbigail Hulsey is giddy as she prepares to take the stage during Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Danialis Miranda looks for family and friends in the stands during Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Family and friends in the stands cheer as graduates take their seats for Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Rylee Martindale-Rushing gets her stole straightened before her big moment during Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Isaiah Barnes flexes after making his graduation walk during Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Nigel Delauder takes a moment to adjust his cap as graduates gather before the start of Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

