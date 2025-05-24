By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Statesboro High celebrates its graduating class of 2025
Timarion Richardson shows off his diploma during Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Statesboro High held graduation ceremonies for the class of 2025 Friday evening on Womack Field in Statesboro.

Graduate Charnise Davis gets a hug from proud papa Joseph Jones following Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Katlyn Sullivan delivers her address as Valedictorian during Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Graduates make their grand entrance into the stadium for Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Annalia Small, right, and Lucy Keeley begin an early celebrations as graduates gather before the start of Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Salutatorian Erin Shen reflects on her time at Statesboro High School during Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Amorie Jones, left, helps fellow graduate Azariah Wallace pin up her cap before the start of Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Ann Parker waves to the stands at the start of Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Asher Hodgin, center right, turns back for some conversation with fellow graduates Beyonce Moreno-Angulo, center left, and Brianna Morales-Alejo as their big moment draws near during Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Jaylyn Heath feels joy in the moment as the final graduates make their walks during Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Senior class president Laylah Scarboro welcomes guests to kick off Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Abbigail Hulsey is giddy as she prepares to take the stage during Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Danialis Miranda looks for family and friends in the stands during Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Family and friends in the stands cheer as graduates take their seats for Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Rylee Martindale-Rushing gets her stole straightened before her big moment during Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Isaiah Barnes flexes after making his graduation walk during Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Nigel Delauder takes a moment to adjust his cap as graduates gather before the start of Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

Graduates make it official with the tossing of their caps at the conclusion of Statesboro High School Commencement exercises on Friday, May 23. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff

