Statesboro Herald photographer Scott Bryant had another busy year in 2024.

From a tropical storm and a hurricane to breaking news and everything in between, Bryant shared stories and moments that captured the community's year through the lens of his camera.

Enjoy some the most memorable images from 2024.

All photos are by Bryant, unless noted.

With the help of her ukulele, Melanie Avita Rivera puts her own stamp on Billie Eilish's "What I Was Made For" while performing at Pladd Dot music store's first monthly open mic night on Feb. 7. With open mic venues scarce in Statesboro, Pladd Dot owner Chris Mitchell wanted to give musicians of all aptitudes a way to share their talents.



Kaytee Bartley, front, bonds and snuggles with foster puppy Elizabeth while Janelle Hoopes of Fixing the Boro gives some background during a pet adoption event at McKeithen's True Value Hardware on Jan. 27. Bartley, who had previously adopted a cat from Fixing the Boro, fell in love with Elizabeth and took her home for a short trial before finalizing an adoption. In addition to adoption services, Fixing the Boro's main mission is to make spaying and neutering services available and affordable to all. The clinic is located at 915 E. Inman Street, and inquires about services and adoptions can be made at fixingtheboro.com.



2009 Kiwanian of the Year Horace Harrell, left, congratulates Robert Marsh on being named the 2023 Kiwanian of the Year at the Statesboro Kiwanis Club 64th Anniversary and Awards Party on Feb. 22.



Heather Kennedy and Pepper prepare for the costume contest during the the 10th annual Downtown Paw Walk on March 1.



Following the official Nevils School Centennial celebration ceremony in the school gym March 2, alumni Jessica Pierce, left, and sisters Erin Sheppard, right, and Jennifer Grubbs reminisce over some yearbooks in one of the classroom. The three attended from the mid-1980s through the early 1990s.



Ready, set go! Children break out from the start of the 3-6 age group hunt Franklin's Farm Easter Egg-Stravaganza on March 20. Locals flocked the farm stand on US 301 South for easter egg hunts, food, produce, hay rides and a visit with the Easter Bunny. Eggs found in age-appropriate hunts contained goodies and a few tickets for prizes furnished by local businesses.



Michelle Chandler encourages granddaughter Aria, 3, to try a fresh carrot during the 2024 grand opening of the Statesboro Main Street Farmers Market on April 6.



Alex Goins of Pilot Mountain, North Carolina scores 82.5 on a successful bull ride during the first night of the Statesboro Kiwanis Rodeo at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on April 25.



Ezra Ellrod, 9, flashes a smile at grandmother Donna Parker while getting strapped in by pilot Dewey Morgan for the first flight of the morning during the 'Thrill of the First Flight' event at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport on June 15. Originally scheduled in May but postponed due to heavy rain, the event, hosted by Black Pilots of America, gave 71 youths their first experience flying in a small aircraft and exposed them to personnel involved in the aviation industry.



Graydon Gacabone, 7, loses his hat as he heads into the final stretch riding Mimosa while competing in the PeeWee division during the Statesboro Barrel Races monthly competition at the Bulloch County Agricultural Complex on June 25. Gacabone also competes with the adults in the open division. Hosted by competitor and Langston Chapel Elementary School teacher Tracey Perryman, the competitions by the local organization have been held on a monthly basis for about a year.



Sadie Williams of Reidsville, 12, gets ready to compete in the annual frog jumping contest during the 2024 Firecracker Fest Saturday, June 30. Williams and her family compete every year.



Kennedy Hayes gives pal Makenzie Brown a lift as they pose for a photo in the jaws of the extinct Megalodon during Shark Week at the Georgia Southern University Museum on July 12.



Instructor Christan Blount leads a "Kitten Yoga" session at Trinity Episcopal Church July 19. The Trinity Yoga Ministry held the fundraiser for Fixing the Boro.



Faith Sanders Hughes of Ridgeland, S.C., gives grandson Jakaveis, 3, a thrill while enjoying the day at Splash in the Boro on July 25.



A dog waits on the front porch in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Debby, Aug. 7, for his owner to return after homes on Allen Cir. near Mill Creek on 301 North were evacuated overnight due to rising waters.



Dixon Pullen, 4, helps mom Allison load potatoes as Feed the Boro hosts its monthly food drop on Aug. 10 at Statesboro High School following the effects of Tropical Storm Debby. Dixon joined mom as a volunteer for the first time. "He needs to learn about things like this," said Allison.



Southeast Bulloch's Deacon Craig, left, and his teammates are greeted by fans at the fence following their 23-18 victory over Statesboro High on Aug. 16 at Fred Shaver Field in Brooklet. It marked SEB's first-ever victory over Statesboro.



Carl Lovett totes half a bushel of green peanuts to make a batch of his signature Cajun style boiled peanuts at home during 2024 Brooklet Peanut Festival on Sept. 21.



Black vultures congregate at the dock and property of Joyce Davis on Lake Sal in the Northlake subdivision on Tuesday, Sept. 24. More than 100 of the large birds began roosting in Northlake on Sept. 19 and all left on Sept. 25.



Hurricane Helene ripped bricks and debris from the north wall of the Goodwill Service Center next to Lowe's on Highway 80 East. The bricks are shown strewn across the parking lot the morning of Sept. 27. - photo by JIM HEALY/staff



Missy Wilkins of Flagger Force Traffic Control Services out of Florida marks the moment with a selfie as she and co-worker Anthony Marlow receive barbecue sandwiches from Mary Beth Brown and others with Dolan's Bar-B-Que for a line crew at work on Winding Way off Hwy. 24 on Oct. 1.



CC Collins, 8, attempts to haul in her catch of the day, grandfather Robert Collins, during the 2024 Gary Oglesby Memorial Youth Fishing Tournament at Mill Creek Regional Park on Oct. 5.



Riders on the Polar Express make some noise on the midway at the 2024 Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair Oct. 15.



Georgia Southern cornerback Marc Stampley II, left, celebrates with teammates and fans after the Eagles' 24-23 come-from-behind victory against Marshall at Paulson Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12. Stampley's interception with 37 seconds left iced the victory after the Eagles trailed 23-3 with less than seven minutes left in the game. - photo by SCOTT BRYANT/staff



Southeast Bulloch Middle School teacher Heather Gonzales, center, flashes a smile at principal Todd Veland and boyfriend Travis Patterson after being named the Bulloch County Schools 2024-2025 Teacher of the Year during the Statesboro Herald/Bulloch County Schools Teachers of the Year Banquet at Uncle Shug's BAR-B-Q Place on Oct. 21.



Brandon Jones gets a lift from his Watersedge Design Company team members Presley Terry, left, Ross Crews, center, and Caroline Vickers as they pose for a photograph showing off their award for being voted the Best Residential Home Designer during the Statesboro Herald Best of the Boro celebration at the Foxhall on Oct. 22.



Prince Charming, portrayed by Asher Hodgin, left, dips the belle of the ball, Cinderella (Ann Parker), before a packed house of Bulloch County students during a matinee performance of Statesboro High School's production of "Cinderella" in November.



Off. Nicholas Sparks-Hoskins of the Statesboro Police Department, left, congratulates Deputies Brian Myers, right, and Richard Beckum, Jr. as the three shared the Officer of the Year Award during the Bulloch County Public Safety Service Awards at the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fairgrounds on Nov. 14.



Jaime Riggs and Devon Thompson get the audience moving an grooving during the annual Dancing with the Statesboro Stars to benefit Safe Haven at Connection Church on Nov. 21. The team was First Runner Up in both the Judges Choice and Fundraising contests.



Bulloch Academy's TJ Durden, center, finds himself in the center of the celebration following the Gators' 14-10 victory against First Presbyterian in the 2024 GIAA Class AAAA Championship game at Paulson Stadium Nov. 23.



Georgia Southern players Leah Johnson, center, and Paris Gaines, background right, makes their way into the stands to thank their young fans after defeating Coastal Georgia 78-46 as the women's basketball team hosted its annual Kids Field Trip Day at the Hill Convocation Center on Dec. 13.



Southeast Bulloch flag football coach Marci Cochran, far right, celebrates the team's fourth consecutive title with, from left, Jadyn Williams, Jaci Kitchings and Isabelle Cruz after defeating Columbus, 13-6, in overtime Dec. 16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. - photo by JOSH AUBREY/staff



Elaine Reynolds of Rutledge celebrates earning her degree in business management by posing for a picture with mascot Freedom and handler Steve Hein as double rainbow breaks out at the end of Georgia Southern University 2024 Fall Commencement at Paulson Stadium on Dec. 17.