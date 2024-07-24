Statesboro First UMC welcomes new pastor

Statesboro First United Methodist Church announces the arrival of its new senior pastor, Rev. Mark Burgess. Burgess has been a United Methodist Pastor for the past 23 years, with his most recent appointment at Dunwoody United Methodist Church in Atlanta.

"I am thrilled to be here at Statesboro First United Methodist Church," Burgess said. "I am a second-career pastor, which means I had a career prior to following my heart and becoming a minister. In the brief time that my wife, Shannon, and I have been in Statesboro, we are amazed at what a wonderful community of faith Statesboro is, and look very much forward to leading SFUMC into its next chapter."

A native of South Dakota, Burgess has an undergraduate degree in chemical engineering. His career prior to ministry included building and leading multi-discipline technology teams with international responsibilities within the chemical industry. In early 2000, God called Burgess into the ministry, and he subsequently graduated from the Candler School of Theology in Atlanta with a Master of Divinity. He is an ordained Elder.

"Statesboro First is very blessed to have a pastor such as Mark to lead us forward," said Tal Johnson, chairman of the church's Staff-Parish Relations Committee. "He is wonderful in so many ways, not the least of which is his ability to connect with everyone in the church, regardless of age or background. He and Shannon are both tremendous, Christian leaders, and we are thrilled that they are here."

Established in 1886, the original Statesboro United Methodist Church was a white frame building with a steeple. In the fall of 1959, the first service was held in the present Gothic building designed around the three-part plan of the Biblical Temple in Jerusalem. The church is located at 101 South Main St. in Statesboro.

During his ministerial career, Burgess has served as the sole pastor, senior pastor or lead pastor for small, medium and large churches throughout Georgia, watching the Methodist denomination evolve over the years.

"It is not a secret that the United Methodist Church has most recently undergone a fundamental change within some of its core beliefs, but what has not changed is the love the church has for everyone, and its core mission of making disciples for Jesus Christ," Burgess said. "We are a 'big-tent' denomination, and I look forward to continuing and building on the church's core mission here in Statesboro for the next several years, until I retire."

An excellent storyteller, Burgess said his calling is to lead people into a deeper relationship with God through the redeeming love of Jesus Christ.

The public is invited to hear his personal faith story at the church's Wednesday Night Dinner on Aug. 14 by making reservations at statesborofirst.com. If you would just like to hear his faith story, come directly to the church's main sanctuary at 6 p.m. that night.

The Burgesses have two grown children, Katie and Jacob, and have made their home in the church's parsonage in Statesboro.