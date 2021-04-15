Statesboro Family YMCA to host inaugural Community Yard Sale

The Statesboro Family YMCA will host its inaugural Community Yard Sale on Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Sale of spaces will benefit the Statesboro Family YMCA Annual Campaign. This event will take place at the Statesboro Family YMCA located at 409 Clairborne Ave and admission is free for those looking for treasurers.

The Y invites sellers to purchase an 8x8’ space for $30 or two spaces for $55. Community members who want to support the Annual Campaign but do not want to reserve a table can donate their unwanted items to the Y for volunteers to sell to support the YMCA. Unsold donated items will be given to a local charity after the sale.

“Our inaugural Community Yard Sale will help support our annual campaign,” said Dorsey Baldwin, Statesboro Family YMCA Branch director. “Funds raised will remain local and benefit our Statesboro neighbors by providing financial assistance to individuals and families within our community. Financial assistance allows our community members to stay active and healthy with YMCA memberships, connect with others and get involved in something they enjoy through our program.”

The Statesboro Y will be open for regular business during this event. Those interested in purchasing a table can contact the YMCA at (912) 225-1962 or reserve a space online at www.ymcaofcoastalga.org/yardsale. Payment for yard sale spaces must be received at the time of reservation to ensure the spot is held.

Setup for sellers will begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, April 24. No early bird buyers, please.

Prohibited sale items include animals, firearms or ammunition, alcohol-/drug-related items, or smoking materials.