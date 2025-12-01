Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber earns 4-star accreditation

For the first time since 2009, the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce has received accreditation by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. In fact, its recent 4-star rating is a distinction achieved by only 6% of chambers in Georgia and 3% of chambers nationwide.

Jennifer Davis, president and CEO of the Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber, made the announcement in a release Monday.

"As a chamber professional, attaining accreditation has been a priority since I began my tenure here in 2021,” she said. “This recognition is not just a testament to our dedicated staff and board members, but also to the businesses and community leaders who believe in our mission to advance business success.

“We want our current and future members to know investing in the chamber goes beyond supporting an organization – it's embracing a collective mindset of excellence and fostering measurable success for our community.”

Jennifer Davis



The U.S. Chamber's Accreditation Program is considered the standard for excellence in the chamber industry. To achieve accreditation, chambers must meet high standards in areas such as governance, program development, communications, finance and government affairs.

“Achieving the accreditation designation is a significant accomplishment that underscores the chamber’s steadfast dedication to its community and its commitment to organizational excellence,” said Raymond P. Towle, U.S. Chamber vice president, Federation Relations and IOM. “This prestigious recognition places the chamber among the top in the industry, showcasing its exceptional leadership, meaningful contributions, and critical role in driving growth, innovation, and opportunity within the business community.”

The Chamber previously was accredited from 1981 to 2009 under the leadership of both George Hanson and Peggy Chapman.

“We are honored to bring that level of credibility and prestige to our chamber and community once again in 2025,” Davis said. “We look forward to continuing to serve the community, positioning Statesboro-Bulloch as a prosperous place for business."