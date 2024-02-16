Statesboro attorney Dan Snipes elected to DOT Board

Statesboro attorney Daniel B. Snipes was elected earlier this week to represent Georgia Congressional District 12 on the State Transportation Board for the next five years.

The 12th Congressional District encompasses counties in east central and east southern Georgia, Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Columbia, Effingham, Emanuel, Evans, Glasscock, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Laurens, Lincoln, McDuffie, Montgomery, Richmond, Screven, Tattnall, Toombs, Treutlen, Warren, Washington, Wheeler, and Wilkes counties.

A graduate of the University of Georgia with degrees in business and law, Snipes has been practicing law at Taulbee Rushing Snipes Marsh & Hodgin in Statesboro since 1995. He has held leadership roles in various community organizations, including the States-boro Rotary Club and the Bulloch County Bar Associ-ation.

The 14-member State Transportation Board determines policy and governs the Georgia Department of Transportation.

Each member is elected by a caucus of Georgia General Assembly members from their specific congressional district. Board members serve staggered, five-year terms.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. With nearly 4,000 employees, the DOT is involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs.



