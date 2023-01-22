State Sen. Billy Hickman to chair Higher Education Committee

Sen. Billy Hickman (R - Statesboro) was appointed last week to serve as chairman of the Senate Committee on Higher Education.



“I am honored to be given the opportunity to serve as Chairman of the Senate Commit-tee on Higher Education,” Hickman said. “I want to thank Lt. Governor Burt Jones as well the Senate Committee on Assignments.

“Higher education is something I am passionate about and I am looking forward to working alongside my fellow committee members to pass meaningful legislation. We will ensure that Georgia students are able to have access to the necessary resources for them to achieve the best education they can, as we work to better college affordability, student financial aid, education grants and more.”

In addition to serving as chairman of the Senate Committee on Higher Education, Sen. Hickman also will serve as chairman of the Senate Appropriations Sub-Committee on Education and Higher Education, secretary of the Senate Committee on Finance as well as a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations and Economic Development and Tourism.



