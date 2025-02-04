ATLANTA — Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns introduced school-safety legislation Monday stemming from last year's school shooting in Barrow County that killed two teachers and two students. The comprehensive proposal calls for improvements in information sharing among schools through a new anonymous app, increases penalties for those who make terroristic threats, and provides tax incentives to encourage gun owners to purchase firearm safety storage devices.
State House Speaker Burns introduces school-safety package
Sign up for the Herald's free e-newsletter