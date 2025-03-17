State-funded health center to open in Langston Chapel schools

Bulloch County Schools will open its first school-based health center for the 2025-26 school year, offering comprehensive medical care and counseling care to students and staff at two of its schools. According to a release from Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations for the school district, Langston Chapel Elementary and Langston Chapel Middle, which share a campus, will house the health center. The project that is being funded by a $1 million grant from the Georgia Department of Education.