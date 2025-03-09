State approves request to push back school district’s GA Milestones testing schedule

Bulloch County Schools will have 10 additional days of instruction prior to state testing for its students in third through eighth grades after the state approved the district’s request to push back scheduled dates to administer the Georgia Milestones tests.

Four significant weather events during the current school year forced the district to close schools for 14.5 days, which prompted the request.

“Recognizing that simply adding make-up days to the calendar would not effectively recover learning, the school district first adjusted instruction to focus on the most essential learning students need,” according to a release from Hayley Greene, director of Public Relations for the schools system.

The added days are being paired with adjusting the state testing schedule. The approach prioritizes quality over quantity, focusing on meaningful academic recovery rather than simply extending the calendar without impact.

“These changes are the result of valuable feedback from our principals and district leadership,” said Superintendent of Schools Charles Wilson. “It will help our teachers and students feel more confident about the learning taking place and this year’s Georgia Milestones testing.”

For third through eighth grades, Bulloch County Schools’ Georgia Milestones testing window will now be May 5-16.

Each school will notify families of its exact test days. For students who need to retake a test, the retesting window will be June 3-5.

With grades 9-12 having semester-long classes, and the loss of only three days this semester, Greene said in the release, it was decided that their End-of-Course test schedules would remain the same.

According to the release, the school district reviewed data in reaching its decision to request additional time before testing.

Previously, testing took place in April and retesting in May, prior to the end of the school year. Data showed that students had little success improving their scores on retests due to the short time available for reteaching needed lessons. By moving the main administration of the test to later in May, students will have a better chance to perform their best on the first try, the release stated.

“We appreciate the support of our principals, teachers, and families as we make this adjustment,” Wilson said. “This change puts students first by making sure they have as much learning time as possible before testing.”

For more information about the Georgia Milestones please visit bullochschools.org/GAmilestones or contact your child’s school.