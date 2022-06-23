Stacey Abrams backs winners in Georgia Democratic runoffs

ATLANTA — Three Democrats endorsed by Stacey Abrams won runoffs for statewide office Tuesday, while two Republicans beat other members of their party who had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Bee Nguyen beat Dee Dawkins-Haigler in the Democratic race for secretary of state. Charlie Bailey beat Kwanza Hall in the party's race for lieutenant governor, while state Rep. William Boddie Jr. beat Nicole Horn for the Democratic nod for labor commissioner. All three were endorsed by Abrams, meaning she got a racially diverse ticket for her November run against incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Georgia Republicans chose their nominees in two heavily GOP districts in Tuesday runoffs. In the 10th Congressional District east of Atlanta, Mike Collins beat former Democrat Vernon Jones. In suburban Atlanta's 6th District, Rich McCormick beat Jake Evans.

Both Jones and Evans lost badly after both were endorsed by Trump. That means that the majority of Trump's choices who were opposed in Republican primaries in Georgia lost, including former Sen. David Perdue, who was blown out by Kemp in the governor's race.

Lieutenant governor

Bailey, who was the Democratic nominee for attorney general in 2018, beat former Atlanta City Council member Hall. Bailey had trailed Hall in the May 24 primary but overtook him with backing by Democratic leaders, including Abrams

Bailey will take on Republican state Sen. Burt Jones, who won the nomination after being endorsed by Trump. Republican incumbent Geoff Duncan didn't seek another term.

Bailey had been running for attorney general again but shifted into the lieutenant governor's race. Bailey is promising to work with Abrams to cover uninsured adults, improve education and increase public safety. Bailey attacked Hall for money Hall received from the city of Atlanta after stepping down from the City Council. Despite a prohibition on the city hiring former officials for a year, Hall said he did nothing wrong.

Hall, who also served out the last month of the late John Lewis' term in Congress, enjoyed strong name recognition from his time on City Council, but his low-dollar campaign wasn't enough to overcome Abrams' support of the better-financed Bailey.





Labor commissioner

Boddie beat entrepreneur Horn for the Democratic nomination for labor commissioner and will face state Sen. Bruce Thompson, the Republican nominee, in November.

Republican incumbent Mark Butler didn't seek reelection after the the state Labor Department was beset by complaints when Georgia's unemployment rate hit a record during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Boddie and Horn agreed that the department needs more money to hire more employees, ensuring jobless benefit applicants can get responses to questions. Boddie has said his legislative experience will help him persuade lawmakers to give the department more money.

Boddie criticized Republicans for pulling Georgia out of the federal program that extended unemployment benefits months before the federal program expired.