Splash in the Boro set to reopen in May

With a reduction in capacity and encouraging guests to wear masks and social distance from each other, Splash in the Boro will be open for the 2021 season.

The waterpark did not open in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but its slides, Lazy River, kiddie pools and other attractions will open to the public the weekend of May 22-23. Splash will open for the full season on May 29, running seven days a week through Aug. 1.

Eddie Canon, director of the Statesboro-Bulloch County Recreation Department, said the staff would be diligent in sanitizing the park, marking social distanced spots in ticket, attraction and concessions lines, but the waterpark would not require patrons to wear masks.

“We will encourage the mask-wearing of each guest on the pool decks,” Canon said. “We will also ask that patrons social distance themselves the best they can to protect themselves and others.”

Also, Canon said maximum capacity of the park would be reduced this year to aid guests in keeping their distance from others. The capacity of the park in a normal year is 3,500 guests at one time, capacity will be 1,750 for the 2021 season. Once capacity is reached, the number of guests allowed in will equal the number of guest that leave the park.

Citing CDC guidelines, Canon said, “There is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through water in pools, hot tubs, or water playgrounds. It’s spread by close contact, which is why social distancing is encouraged.

“The waterpark asks that parents and guardians explain the importance of social distancing to their children so they can aid in keeping themselves safe.”

The waterpark will open May 22 from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. and May 23 from noon until 6 p.m. Beginning May 29, Splash will remain open seven days a week through Aug. 1. Operating: Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.; Thursdays and Saturdays 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.; and Sundays noon – 6 p.m.

Beginning Aug. 2, the park will be open for weekends only through Labor Day, Saturdays from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon – 6 p.m.

For more information, visit www.splashintheboro.com or call (912) 489-3000.



