SPD video system helps solve armed robbery

The suspected perpetrator of an armed robbery Monday night at a Statesboro motel was caught quickly in large part due to the motel being part of the Statesboro Police Department’s growing Fusus video network.

Capt. Jared Akins said SPD Patrol officers responded to a motel on South Main Street about 11:30 p.m. for an armed robbery that had just occurred. Officers spoke with a woman who said that a man she knew had just robbed her of cash using a handgun.

The motel in question is a Fusus partner with SPD and officers were able to immediately access the motel’s video footage and determine that the offender had fled into a room at the hotel.

Fusus provides the SPD with a system to set up a video-sharing network across the city with any partners willing to be part of the network. Partners can be businesses of any size, apartment complexes, motels – anyone with a fixed-camera video system that is already installed.

After watching the Fusus video, “responding detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for that room based on the footage,” Akins said. “A search of the room led to the discovery of the cash, a handgun, cocaine and marijuana.”

The following individuals were arrested and charged in the incident:

Tariq Griffin, 24, Park Place Apts., Statesboro: Armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and felony tampering with evidence.

Veunte Gross, 34, Millen: Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and felony tampering with evidence.

Latonia Lovett, 33, Millen: Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine and felony tampering with evidence.

“The quick availability of video footage was critical to solving this case,” Akins said. “Fusus provides officers with that availability.”

In January 2021, the police department contracted with the Atlanta-based Fusus company, which allows the department to set up a network of voluntary video surveillance around the city.

“This case is merely the latest success story for the system,” Akins said.

The city now has more than 30 locations participating the in Fusus system, and they are always looking for more.

“Big or small doesn’t matter, Akins said. “In the right location even a small number of cameras can show a lot more area than you think.”

Akjns said anyone who would like to discuss networking their business into Fusus may contact him at (912) 764-9911 or by email at jared.akins@statesboroga.gov.

Anyone with information about the armed robbery case may contact Senior Detective Dustin Cross at (912) 764-9911.