SPD seeks more information about Wednesday homicide

Statesboro Police are investigating the shooting death of a Sylvania man, in which the primary suspect is in custody, but police are seeking more information about the circumstances of the incident.

In a release Thursday, Capt. Jared Akins said SPD officers responded to the 100 block of Church St. after Bulloch County 911 received calls of shots fired Wednesday about 7 p.m. A man later identified as Edward Jerome Samuel, 30, of Sylvania was found dead from gunshots inside an apartment at that location, Akins said.

Officers detained a man they believed to be responsible for firing the fatal shot, along with several witnesses. Akins said multiple detectives responded to begin the criminal investigation, which lasted overnight and is ongoing.

“At this point in the investigation detectives are certain of who caused the death of Samuel,” Akins said. “The circumstances of the shooting, and the possible justification for it, however, require further investigation.”

Further, Akins said detectives believe no individuals outside the crime scene were involved and all the individuals knew one another,

“No one from the incident presents further danger to the general public,” Akins said.

No criminal charges have been brought as of yet against the prime suspect.

Anyone with further information about the incident is requested to contact Sen. Det. Eric Short at (912) 764-9911 or submit an anonymous tip to tips@statesboroga.gov.