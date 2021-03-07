Southeast Bulloch Middle School FFA gives back to the community

Southeast Bulloch Middle School’s FFA chapter participated in National FFA Week Feb. 22-26. National FFA Week is a time that members can share what FFA is and the impact it has on students every day.Each day students and faculty participated in daily activities highlighting the importance of agriculture and FFA.

On Monday, FFA members celebrated faculty and staff and their support with a doughnut breakfast.

On Tuesday, students dressed as farmers to show support of local farmers. Ag Trivia questions were also presented to students with the goal of spreading awareness and knowledge about the agriculture industry.

On Wednesday, students and faculty participated in $1 Hat Day, and the money collected was donated locally.

For Thursday's observance, students and faculty dressed as a twin with someone else to demonstrate the importance of having both agriculture education and FFA involvement.

And on Friday, participants celebrated National Wear Blue Day. Students and faculty were able to show their support of the National FFA Organization.

The funds collected from Hat Day were donated to the Brooklet Community Development Association (BCDA). The BCDA is a local group that works on various projects to promote beautification in the town of Brooklet. They are most notably known for the annual Peanut Festival held in September and the Christmas tree lighting held in December.

Toby Davis, an officer of the BCDA, indicates that the donation from Southeast Bulloch Middle FFA will be used to plant a tree in memory of Tim Bland.

Bland was the father of Laurabeth Bland, who graduated from Southeast Bulloch High School and was very active in the FFA chapter. She also served on the 2017-18 Georgia state FFA officer team.

McKinley Hunter, in her first year as the Agriculture teacher and FFA adviser at Southeast Bulloch Middle School, along with the FFA officer team, coordinated the events of the week. Hunter has been an asset to SEBMS in promoting all things involving agriculture as it pertains to the local area as well as globally.