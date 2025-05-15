Southeast Bulloch High symphonic band to present free Spring Concert Friday, May 16

Southeast Bulloch High School’s symphonic band will present the finale of its orchestral concert season on Friday, May 16 at 7 p.m., inside First Baptist Church Statesboro.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The concert is free and open to the public, and no entry tickets are required for admission.

Entitled, “Move Your Body,” the concert is a musical tribute to dance. Featuring performances by more than 90 student musicians from both the school’s Symphonic Winds and Concert Bands. The audience will hear an energetic mix of genres including ballroom, hip hop, Latin and more.

“There’s a little bit of everything for everybody,” said Matt Olsen, director of bands for Southeast Bulloch. “We want to celebrate music that makes you want to move, and this concert showcases that spirit.”

The concert is the culmination of a year filled with artistic growth in the musical skills of the student musicians, Olsen said.