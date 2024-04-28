Southeast Bulloch High, Langston Chapel Middle to stage three shows

Southeast Bulloch High School and Langston Chapel Middle School students will stage several productions over the next two weeks - a comedy and two musicals.



Tickets are $5 at each of the shows and the public is invited.





Langston Chapel Middle School’s chorus and theatre classes will perform the musical, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Jr.” General admission tickets are $5 for students and adults, and are available for purchase at the door prior to the performance.





Southeast Bulloch High School’s drama students will present a two-night run of the fast-paced comedy, “Clue,” based on the iconic board game. General admission tickets for students and adults are $5 each, and are available for purchase at the door before the performance or online using either the GoFan mobile app or the GoFan link on the SEBHS website homepage.





Langston Chapel Middle School chorus students will present, “Mean Girls the Musical Jr.,” over seven nights. General admission tickets are $5 for students and adults, and are available for purchase at the door prior to the performance.



