South Wynn Road rerouted as Highway 67 project continues

South Wynn Road will be closed through Feb. 1 while construction crews continue to improve the Highway 67 corridor into Bulloch County. Traffic on Highway 67 will not be interrupted. South Wynn Road traffic is being rerouted via Pretoria-Rushing and Burkhalter roads.



The intersection of South Wynn and Highway 67 will be leveled so that both roads are the same, with South Wynn being brought up to meet evenly with the new asphalt on the state highway, said Jill Nagel, communications director for the Southeast Office of the Georgia Department of Transportation.

The project to improve the highway began in Oct. 2018 and is slated for completion at the end of 2020, she said. The $41.1 million project meets a need that has existed for decades, widening the busy two-lane highway to four lanes with a 32-foot-wide depressed median for most of the 10.02-mile project length. There will be four sections with no medians, but have five lanes with narrower, 14-foot paved center lanes serving as a two-way left-turn lanes.

The project is still on schedule, and community feedback via phone calls and social media has been positive, Nagel said. “We are very excited. People are saying they see a lot of progress. This will be very beneficial to Bulloch County and will improve safety.”

Weather has been cooperative for the most part, she said. Asphalt does not pour well when it is below 50 degrees, but most of the work is done during the daytime and the temperatures have been warmer, she said.

However, “All work subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, pay attention and watch for workers.”

The project section of 67 is part of a Statewide Bicycle Route corridor known as ‘March to the Sea.’ In order to accommodate bicycles, the planned improvements include a 6.5-foot paved shoulder in the rural sections and 4-foot bike lanes in the sections with curb-and-gutter.

