Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

We’ve all been there: guests are coming over, you want to impress, but you also really don’t want to be stuck in the kitchen all night missing the conversation. The eternal struggle between effortless hosting and serving something spectacular.

Well, pull up a chair, friends, because I have the absolute answer.

Meet my Lemon Butter Pan-Seared Scallops with Linguine. This dish is my secret weapon. It looks like it belongs on the white tablecloth of a fancy bistro, tastes absolutely decadent, and—this is the best part – comes together in less than 30 minutes with just a handful of fresh ingredients.

It is the epitome of elevated ease.





Why This Dish Works

The magic here is in the contrast. You have these silky, tender, almost sweet scallops that get an incredibly quick (we’re talking two minutes per side) sear, creating a perfect golden-brown crust you would not otherwise achieve without this method of cooking.

There’s nothing more depressing than a pale white scallop. The scallops rest atop a nest of classic linguine that has been tossed in a glossy, vibrant pan sauce.

The sauce is simplicity itself: unsalted butter, a splash of crisp white wine (Sancerre or Sauvignon Blanc is ideal), and the bright pop of fresh lemon juice and zest. It’s light, zesty, and cuts right through the richness.





A Recipe for Some Kinda Good Memories

What truly elevates this meal from dinner to an occasion is the freshness. For this version, I popped right out to my backyard garden and grabbed a big handful of fresh parsley. That hit of bright green chopped right before serving, adds that final, irreplaceable layer of flavor and color.

This isn’t just about the food, though. It’s about the feeling. It’s the kind of meal that encourages slow eating, good conversation, and another pour.

Speaking of pouring… you must pair this with Sancerre.

The Ultimate Pairing: Sancerre

Since we are already using a beautiful white wine to build the sauce (and remember: never cook with a wine you wouldn’t drink!), we are drinking Sancerre.

Sancerre is a Sauvignon Blanc from the Loire Valley in France. It is crisp, high in acidity, and often has gorgeous mineral or “flinty” notes. This makes it the absolute perfect foil to the rich, buttery scallops and the glossy pasta. It cleanses the palate and makes every bite taste new.





Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef, speaker, culinary TV personality, and author. Featured in Forbes, on ABC and Food Network, she is a Georgia Southern University alumna and an honors graduate of the Savannah Culinary Institute. Visit RebekahLingenfelser.com, like Some Kinda Good on Facebook or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and YouTube.





Some Kinda Good

Lemon Butter Scallops with Linguine

Servings: 2–3

Total Time: 30 Minutes

Pairing: Sancerre





Ingredients

• 1 lb Large Sea Scallops (dry-packed)

• 8 oz Linguine pasta

• 4 tbsp Unsalted butter (divided: 1 tbsp + 3 tbsp)

• 1/2 cup White wine (Sancerre or Sauvignon Blanc)

• 1 Lemon (juiced and zested)

• 3 cloves Garlic, minced

• 1 Small shallot, finely diced

• 1/4 cup Fresh parsley, chopped

• Olive oil, Kosher salt, and black pepper





Directions

1. Boil Pasta: Cook linguine in salted water until al dente. Reserve 1/2 cup pasta water, then drain and set pasta aside.

2. Prep Scallops: Pat scallops thoroughly dry with paper towels. Remove the side muscle if present. Season both sides with salt and pepper.

3. Sear Scallops: Heat a large skillet over medium-high with 1 tbsp oil. Once shimmering, add scallops (don’t crowd). Sear for 2 minutes without moving. Flip and sear for 1–2 minutes more. Transfer to a plate.

4. Sauté Aromatics: Lower heat to medium. Melt 1 tbsp butter in the same pan. Sauté shallots and garlic for 1 minute until fragrant.

5. Deglaze & Reduce: Pour in the white wine. Simmer for 2–3 minutes, scraping the bottom of the pan, until the liquid reduces by half.

6. Finish Sauce: Turn heat to low. Stir in lemon juice, lemon zest, and the remaining 3 tbsp butter. Whisk until the sauce is thick and glossy.

7. Toss: Add the pasta and a splash of reserved pasta water to the pan. Toss until coated.

8. Serve: Divide pasta into bowls. Top with the seared scallops and fresh parsley.







