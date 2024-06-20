Some Kinda Good - Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser

This is such an exciting week, starting with graduation. It was eight years ago in June that I began my culinary school journey, and after starting and stopping, and starting again, I am proud to say this week, I earned my Associate of Applied Science degree in culinary arts, with honors, from Savannah Technical College’s Culinary Institute of Savannah.

Though I finished my coursework in December of 2023, I finally got to walk on Tuesday at the college’s official commencement ceremony. It’s been a longtime coming.

When I graduated from college the first time (Georgia Southern University, c/o ‘05), I didn’t decorate my graduation cap, but this time, I took part in the fun.

I asked my best friends for help. I had lots of ideas, but I wanted a message that really encompassed my journey. Without skipping a beat, my best friend Jennifer sent me a quote from one of our favorite Disney films, “Ratatouille,” that could not have been more fitting.

It comes from a special moment in the movie when fictional character Auguste Gusteau, who is considered one of the world’s finest chefs and owner of Gustea’s, a five-star restaurant in Paris, encourages cooks at home to be “imaginative, strong-hearted, to try things that may not work, and to not let anyone define your limits because of where you come from,” ultimately concluding that, "Anyone can cook, but only the fearless can be great."





During my journey, I’ve often doubted myself and questioned my moves. I’ve had to do some real work within to step into where I am today. My story is filled with sacrifices and risks, and this degree symbolizes never giving up, finishing what I started and as Julia Child would say, “having the courage of my convictions.”

It is so true and worth repeating: Only the fearless can be great.

As if walking across the commencement stage wasn’t exciting enough, I have two fun book signings scheduled this week, promoting my new book, “Unique Eats and Eateries of Savannah.”

On Friday, I’ll be at River Street Sweets for a National Pralines Day celebration, benefitting childhood hunger.

Then, on Saturday, June 22, I’m signing books alongside Paula Deen herself at her flagship restaurant, The Lady and Sons, which has been an iconic part of Savannah’s food scene for 30 years. I have been looking forward to this joint book signing for quite a while and it’s finally here. If you have not had a chance to join me on my book tour, either of these events would be an amazing to attend.

During the writing process for my new book, I had the incredible opportunity to sit down with Paula Deen to interview her about The Lady and Sons. Over a cup of coffee and a slice of ooey gooey butter cake at her dining room table, Paula shared her inspiring story with me.

Following that incredible day, Paula invited me to cook with her on YouTube, and we've been having fun ever since.

Come meet Paula and get your signed copies of both of our books: “Unique Eats and Eateries of Savannah” (featuring The Lady and Sons on page 34), and Paula's latest book, “Love and Best Dishes.” Then make plans to stay and eat lunch – you’ll be glad you did.

You can watch our latest episode cooking together on Paula’s YouTube channel. We made my Wild Georgia Blue Crab Dip, as featured in my first book, Some Kinda Good, an easy and refreshing dip to make, especially in the summertime.

The book signing will be held at The Lady and Sons, 102 W. Congress St., on Saturday, June 22 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Wristbands will be distributed while supplies last to those who make any purchase in the Paula Deen Store beginning at 9 a.m. on the day of the signing. One wristband will be distributed per person.

You can get all the details about this event and others by visiting my website, RebekahLingenfelser.com.

I remember when cooking with Paula Deen was only a distant dream, a pie-in-the-sky hope that someday it would happen, and now, here we are. Dreams really do come true, but they don’t work unless you do. Thank you for following my journey – I hope to see you on the road!

Rebekah Faulk Lingenfelser is a private chef and the author of the best-selling memoir “Some Kinda Good.” Featured in Forbes, on Food Network and ABC, she writes about Southern, coastal cuisine, locally sourced and in season. Connect with her on social media by liking Some Kinda Good on Facebook, or follow @SKGFoodBlog on Instagram and Twitter.