Some Herald print subscribers may not receive newspaper in mail Thursday

A power outage early Wednesday evening delayed the printing of the Statesboro Herald's Thursday, June 27 edition, which prevented some of the newspapers reaching the post office in time to be delivered with Thursday's regular mail.

While most subscribers in the Statesboro city area will receive their paper in the mail Thursday, subscribers who live outside of the 30458 and 30461 zip codes probably will not receive their paper Thursday. It will be delivered with Friday's mail.

The Herald apologizes for the inconvenience and we appreciate your support as subscribers.

The full electronic edition of the June 27 newspaper is available online to all subscribers on statesboroherald.com